Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE

14432 Florida Privet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14432 Florida Privet Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
ONE STORY HOME FOR RENT! Three Bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2-car garage in AVALON PARK. Just steps from Community Pool and Park.
Lawn Maintenance and Pest Control included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have any available units?
14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have?
Some of 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

