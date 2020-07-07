Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE
14432 Florida Privet Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14432 Florida Privet Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
ONE STORY HOME FOR RENT! Three Bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2-car garage in AVALON PARK. Just steps from Community Pool and Park.
Lawn Maintenance and Pest Control included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have any available units?
14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
What amenities does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have?
Some of 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14432 FLORIDA PRIVET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Similar Pages
Alafaya 1 Bedrooms
Alafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 Bedrooms
Alafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Apopka, FL
Four Corners, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FL
Longwood, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stoneybrook
Avalon Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College