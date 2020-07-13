All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

700 Constitution

Open Now until 5pm
700 Constitution Ave NE · (202) 851-9742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$1,900

Studio · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$2,399

Studio · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 700 Constitution.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
community garden
concierge
courtyard
dog grooming area
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Welcome to 700 Constitution, Capitol Hills newest luxury apartment community. The perfect blend of historic charm and sleek finishes that boast masterfully designed floorplans with capitol views and over-sized windows, high ceilings, and world class amenities. Relax on your new rooftop terrace with unobstructed views of the nations Capitol and the Washington Monument or mingle in iconic Stanton Park.

Indulge in Eastern Market delicacies and world-class dining along Barracks Row. Enrich yourself with local art, history, and architecture. Embrace the true Washingtonian experience in one of DCs most coveted neighborhoods.

The long-awaited restoration of a Capitol Hill landmark building, 700 Constitution Ave NE is the perfect blend of early 20th-century interest and modern intrigue.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $500 move-in fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Parking garage: $200/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Constitution have any available units?
700 Constitution has 3 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Constitution have?
Some of 700 Constitution's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Constitution currently offering any rent specials?
700 Constitution is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Constitution pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Constitution is pet friendly.
Does 700 Constitution offer parking?
Yes, 700 Constitution offers parking.
Does 700 Constitution have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Constitution offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Constitution have a pool?
No, 700 Constitution does not have a pool.
Does 700 Constitution have accessible units?
No, 700 Constitution does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Constitution have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Constitution has units with dishwashers.
