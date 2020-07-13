Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar community garden concierge courtyard dog grooming area fire pit internet access internet cafe key fob access package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

Welcome to 700 Constitution, Capitol Hills newest luxury apartment community. The perfect blend of historic charm and sleek finishes that boast masterfully designed floorplans with capitol views and over-sized windows, high ceilings, and world class amenities. Relax on your new rooftop terrace with unobstructed views of the nations Capitol and the Washington Monument or mingle in iconic Stanton Park.



Indulge in Eastern Market delicacies and world-class dining along Barracks Row. Enrich yourself with local art, history, and architecture. Embrace the true Washingtonian experience in one of DCs most coveted neighborhoods.



The long-awaited restoration of a Capitol Hill landmark building, 700 Constitution Ave NE is the perfect blend of early 20th-century interest and modern intrigue.