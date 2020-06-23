All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Riverside Condominiums

1425 4th St SW · No Longer Available
Location

1425 4th St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE!

Imagine coming home to this spacious and light filled self-contained fully furnished studio efficiency. Located SW Waterfront next door to Ft. McNair.

Heres Why You Need to Rent This Condo.

-- Only two blocks from the Waterfront Metro (Green Line) near Shopping, WHARF Restaurants, Grocery Store, Arena Stage, Marina, and many Washington landmarks. And that's what you want isn't it?

-- Fully furnished: stainless steel kitchen, kitchenwares, housewares, linens, 46" smart TV, cable, desk, bed, furniture and more

-- 24-hour front desk security

-- Nice pool and park (lots of green space)

-- Utilities included

-- 12-month lease

-- Non-Smoking

JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE! Enjoy the year-round views of the Washington Channel, East Potomac Park, and Virginia Skyline, all from the comforts of this 8th floor fully furnished studio efficiency.

If you're a little bit interested in renting this studio efficiency, you will have to act fast, before you miss this amazing opportunity.

So what are you waiting for?

Contact Us Right Away!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3977284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverside Condominiums have any available units?
Riverside Condominiums doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverside Condominiums have?
Some of Riverside Condominiums's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverside Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Riverside Condominiums isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverside Condominiums pet-friendly?
No, Riverside Condominiums is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Riverside Condominiums offer parking?
No, Riverside Condominiums does not offer parking.
Does Riverside Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverside Condominiums does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverside Condominiums have a pool?
Yes, Riverside Condominiums has a pool.
Does Riverside Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Riverside Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Riverside Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverside Condominiums has units with dishwashers.
