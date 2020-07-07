All apartments in Washington
Michigan Park
Michigan Park

5182 Eastern Ave NE · (240) 303-3472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Washington
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5182 Eastern Ave NE, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Michigan Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Welcome to Michigan Park Commons, where three wonderful properties share one fantastic location.\n\nOur vibrant community features 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Brookland neighborhood in NE. The spacious floor plans and modern finishes meet to provide you with the home you have always dreamed about.\n\nBe overwhelmed with the absolutely extensive apartment home layouts, unique interior finishes and ample closet space.\n\nJust a short distance from shopping, dining, and entertaining, this community has it all!\n\nNo comfort or convenience was spared here at Michigan Park Commons!\n\nContact us today to be among the exclusive to view the community and schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Michigan Park have any available units?
Michigan Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Michigan Park have?
Some of Michigan Park's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Michigan Park currently offering any rent specials?
Michigan Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Michigan Park pet-friendly?
No, Michigan Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Michigan Park offer parking?
Yes, Michigan Park offers parking.
Does Michigan Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Michigan Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Michigan Park have a pool?
No, Michigan Park does not have a pool.
Does Michigan Park have accessible units?
No, Michigan Park does not have accessible units.
Does Michigan Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Michigan Park has units with dishwashers.
