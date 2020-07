Mass Court Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel ceiling fan oven recently renovated Property Amenities accessible alarm system business center clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool cc payments e-payments garage hot tub media room package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest suite internet access lobby

The timing is perfect for you to move into one of the area's most intriguing spaces where the ultra-hip neighborhood of the East End is your backyard playground. Featuring studios, one and two bedrooms and awe-inspiring loft spaces-all with views worthy of framing. Mass Court is the pinnacle of city living. We are a walker’s paradise with Judiciary Square Metro less than two blocks away and Capitol Hill and the Verizon Center just a short walk from your front door. At our central location, you are just minutes from Gallery Place in the heart of Chinatown neighborhood, which offers fine dining, shopping and fabulous entertainment options. With features such as a rooftop heated swimming pool and track, yoga studio, fully equipped 24-hour fitness studio, and four-star concierge services you'll be living the good life at Mass Court pet-friendly Apartments in Washington, DC.