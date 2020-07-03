All apartments in Washington
943 2nd Street NE

943 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

943 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available June 1st. Pictures show rooms as both lightly furnished and empty. Unfurnished, the house rents for $3,000. Can convey furnished (more fully than depicted here) for $3,200/month. Tenants responsible for utilities.

Original hardwood floors throughout, the first floor has separate dining room and living rooms,open-space kitchen with quartz counter-tops and d/w, and bonus room (like a small den/sun room).

The owner resides in the basement in-law suite, which has a separate entrance, kitchen and bathroom; she does not use the first floor.These rates are for triple occupancy; add an additional $400/month for a 4th person.

House is pet-free and non-smoking. Unlike most back yards of DC homes that overlook the back of other houses, this home backs onto the grounds of the Franciscan Monastery. Note the foliage views in the pictures of the bonus/sun rooms. Its like living in a tree house with city amenities a few blocks away!

The house is a 5-block walk to the Brookland metro station on the red line and a 2-block walk to 2 bus lines. A subway ride to Metro Center downtown takes 20 minutes; Capitol Hill, 30 minutes. The house is near friendlyUniversity, Trinity University, Washington Hospital, and the other hospitals that surround it.

On 12th Street, (3 blocks away) there is a CVS, organic grocery store, dry-cleaners, hardware store and restaurants. The retail town center at Monroe Street Market is on top of the red line Brookland metro rail station, 5 blocks away. A variety of restaurants are within walking distance.

Giant grocery store, Home Depot, TJ Maxx, banks, clothing stores, restaurants are a 5-minute drive/ 15-20 minute walk away.

The neighborhoods Aquatic Center is on 10th Street and has an indoor pool, hot tub, basketball ; tennis courts, track and free boot camp exercise classes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 2nd Street NE have any available units?
943 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 2nd Street NE have?
Some of 943 2nd Street NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
943 2nd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 943 2nd Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 943 2nd Street NE offer parking?
No, 943 2nd Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 943 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 2nd Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 2nd Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 943 2nd Street NE has a pool.
Does 943 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 943 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 943 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 2nd Street NE has units with dishwashers.

