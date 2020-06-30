All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 930 I Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
930 I Street NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

930 I Street NW

930 I Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

930 I Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
All are welcome to The Wonderland, a snazzy, sunny English basement in the center of Columbia Heights, one of DCs hippest quarters. You are minutes from the Metro and an abundance of excellent but moderately-priced restaurants, coffee shops and bars, including the famous Wonderland namesake of our sublet. Walk Score: 96. The unit has a modern flair with colorful art and large mirrors on walls. Bedding and towels are provided for short-term visits. A fully equipped kitchen comes with a Keurig coffee maker and pods, pots & pans, dinnerware and silverware. The unit lies on 11th Street with parking on both sides and the two cross streets. For transportation options, the Metro stop is on 14th Street and Kenyon St, 4 blocks from the flat. It is a GreenLine train that links to all parts of the area. A Metrobus stops on 11th Street, with the #64 bus emptying out near the National Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 I Street NW have any available units?
930 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 930 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
930 I Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 I Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 930 I Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 930 I Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 930 I Street NW offers parking.
Does 930 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 I Street NW have a pool?
No, 930 I Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 930 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 930 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 930 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 I Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 I Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 I Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Hillside Terrace
1812 23rd St SE
Washington, DC 20020
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University