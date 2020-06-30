930 I Street NW

Amenities

All are welcome to The Wonderland, a snazzy, sunny English basement in the center of Columbia Heights, one of DCs hippest quarters. You are minutes from the Metro and an abundance of excellent but moderately-priced restaurants, coffee shops and bars, including the famous Wonderland namesake of our sublet. Walk Score: 96. The unit has a modern flair with colorful art and large mirrors on walls. Bedding and towels are provided for short-term visits. A fully equipped kitchen comes with a Keurig coffee maker and pods, pots & pans, dinnerware and silverware. The unit lies on 11th Street with parking on both sides and the two cross streets. For transportation options, the Metro stop is on 14th Street and Kenyon St, 4 blocks from the flat. It is a GreenLine train that links to all parts of the area. A Metrobus stops on 11th Street, with the #64 bus emptying out near the National Mall.