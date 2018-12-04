All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

924 P Street NW

924 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

924 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
House in Shaw available to rent- 924 P Street NW - Property Id: 251937

Available 1st April 2020. This is your option to rent this gorgeous UNFURNISHED, approx 1500 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in the sort after neighborhood of Shaw. Beautiful high ceilings throughout with lots of original character and tons of light. Location is fabulous, close to many bars, restaurants and supermarkets. Plus less than a 10 min walk to Logan Circle and Convention Center metro. Tenants will be reference and credit checked $50per person. Pets case by case basis. Property unfurnished. 18 month plus lease ideally. Tenants pay electric.
Property Id 251937

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 P Street NW have any available units?
924 P Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 P Street NW have?
Some of 924 P Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 P Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
924 P Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 P Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 P Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 924 P Street NW offer parking?
No, 924 P Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 924 P Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 P Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 P Street NW have a pool?
No, 924 P Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 924 P Street NW have accessible units?
No, 924 P Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 924 P Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 P Street NW has units with dishwashers.

