Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

House in Shaw available to rent- 924 P Street NW - Property Id: 251937



Available 1st April 2020. This is your option to rent this gorgeous UNFURNISHED, approx 1500 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in the sort after neighborhood of Shaw. Beautiful high ceilings throughout with lots of original character and tons of light. Location is fabulous, close to many bars, restaurants and supermarkets. Plus less than a 10 min walk to Logan Circle and Convention Center metro. Tenants will be reference and credit checked $50per person. Pets case by case basis. Property unfurnished. 18 month plus lease ideally. Tenants pay electric.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251937

Property Id 251937



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5669240)