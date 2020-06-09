919 S STREET NW

Amenities

RENT INCLUDES WEEKLY CLEANING SERVICE & GARDENING MAINTENANCE! THIS RENTAL IS ONLY OFFERED TOTALLY FURNISHED. Totally updated. Parking. Outdoor living spaces. Location. This stunning 1885 Victorian home is ideally located between Logan Circle and Shaw Metro on a secluded section of S Street NW, lined with mature trees. The perfect balance between escaping from the busy city yet walkable to restaurants, shops, entertainment and much more.This 4 BR(+DEN) home is the perfect blend of modern and traditional, from the first step you will feel the curated experience created by the homeowner along with a team of award-winning designers. The main floor offers a uniquely updated eat-in kitchen with a retrofitted chimney acting as the stove with venting hood that would make any chef envious! There is a separate dining room large enough to fit a table and 10 guests easily. Along with a living room that has the idyllic oversized DC 'picture window' at the front of the room, sunlight pours in all day with unobstructed southern exposures!The first upper level provides a substantial master bedroom with ensuite spacious master bath with separate shower, soaking tub, wash room and double vanity. It also has another bathroom and bedroom that leads out to a private back balcony. The second upper level has 2 more bedrooms, bathroom and Den (perfect Peloton room). Don't miss the oversized pocket door with a beautifully appointed wet bar complete with a wine fridge. Perfect for leading out to the expansive rooftop terrace with unrivaled views of the city. The lower level has been meticulously finished with a separate back entrance, waiting for the new owners personal touches.The front and back of the home have been beautifully landscaped and hardscaped with minimal maintenance. With multiple tiered gathering spaces in the backyard spilling seamlessly out of the kitchen, the backyard is an entertainers dream. All this with 2 car secured parking!