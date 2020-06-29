911 K STREET NE

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home, with flex den or dwelling area in basement. Right in the middle of all the action, yet on a quiet, tree-lined street! Two blocks to H, a few more blocks to Union Market! HUGE front and back yards! Bright all day with unobstructed windows facing south on all levels. Owner found easy parking out front at all hours, even nights and weekends. Walk-out, daylight basement with large windows and full bath could happily be 4th bedroom for guests! Perfect blend of old and new--original floors up, original mantel and handrails, brick walls, but new baths, big closets. Great storage and full side-by-side laundry in basement. This is that special home you've been waiting for all year!