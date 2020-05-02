All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:37 PM

908 11TH STREET NE

908 11th Street Northeast · (703) 441-7994
Location

908 11th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2377 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Bright & Sunny 3-bed/2.5 bath end unit TH in vibrant H St corridor, totally renovated in 2014, FULLY FURNISHED. Home boasts abundant Natural Sunlight, Eat-in Gourmet kitchen, Gas stove, HW/Bamboo floors throughout, recessed lights, ceiling fans, skylights, attic storage and ample parking. Other features include Master Bedroom w/ wall of closets, Master Bath w/ Spa shower and Double Sinks, Bose stereo system, Balcony off 2nd Bedroom, ceiling fans and exquisitely tiled hall bathroom. Beautiful landscaped patio, perfect for entertaining, is icing on the cake. Only 2 blocks to Whole Foods and 1 block to Ben~s Chili Bowl. No smoking. Sorry, no pets. Available early June. Security deposit is one month~s rent, application fee is $40/person. Excellent credit a must. There is an option to rent the townhouse for $3800 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 11TH STREET NE have any available units?
908 11TH STREET NE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 11TH STREET NE have?
Some of 908 11TH STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 11TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
908 11TH STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 11TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 908 11TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 908 11TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 908 11TH STREET NE does offer parking.
Does 908 11TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 11TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 11TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 908 11TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 908 11TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 908 11TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 908 11TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 11TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
