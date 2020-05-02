908 11TH STREET NE

Amenities

Bright & Sunny 3-bed/2.5 bath end unit TH in vibrant H St corridor, totally renovated in 2014, FULLY FURNISHED. Home boasts abundant Natural Sunlight, Eat-in Gourmet kitchen, Gas stove, HW/Bamboo floors throughout, recessed lights, ceiling fans, skylights, attic storage and ample parking. Other features include Master Bedroom w/ wall of closets, Master Bath w/ Spa shower and Double Sinks, Bose stereo system, Balcony off 2nd Bedroom, ceiling fans and exquisitely tiled hall bathroom. Beautiful landscaped patio, perfect for entertaining, is icing on the cake. Only 2 blocks to Whole Foods and 1 block to Ben~s Chili Bowl. No smoking. Sorry, no pets. Available early June. Security deposit is one month~s rent, application fee is $40/person. Excellent credit a must. There is an option to rent the townhouse for $3800 per month.