All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
903 C Street Northeast
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:47 PM
903 C Street Northeast
903 C Street Northeast
No Longer Available
903 C Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: ; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $2595.00; IMRID23769
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 903 C Street Northeast have any available units?
903 C Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 903 C Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
903 C Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 C Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 903 C Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 903 C Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 903 C Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 903 C Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 C Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 C Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 903 C Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 903 C Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 903 C Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 903 C Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 C Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 C Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 C Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
