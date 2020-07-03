All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:47 PM

903 C Street Northeast

903 C Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

903 C Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: ; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $2595.00; IMRID23769

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 C Street Northeast have any available units?
903 C Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 903 C Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
903 C Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 C Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 903 C Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 903 C Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 903 C Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 903 C Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 C Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 C Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 903 C Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 903 C Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 903 C Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 903 C Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 C Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 C Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 C Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

