861 3RD STREET SW

Amenities
Stunning, Spacious and Fully Renovated! Beautiful 3 level 1488 Sq ft townhome features 3 bedrooms (or 2 plus den), 2 full bathroom home in quiet corner of the HOT Southwest Waterfront neighborhood. Full of natural light, this home has a brand new kitchen with Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, and custom bathrooms (remodeled Dec 2019). Refinished hardwood floors and new laminate floors in basement. Open living and dining space. 2 Bedrooms plus Full Bath on upper level. Basement level features an extra large 3rd bedroom or family room/den with hidden storage, a large closet, and a renovated second bathroom. New Full size Washer and Dryer are located at basement level. Expansive back outdoor space extends the living space in warmer months. 2 blocks to groceries, 5 minute walk to the brand new Southwest Wharf development, 10 minute walk to Nationals Park and Navy Yard. Close to Green, Blue, Orange, and Silver lines, less than a mile from National Mall and US Capitol Complex. Rent includes water and 1 assigned outdoor parking space. No pets please. Professionally Managed.