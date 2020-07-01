All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

861 3RD STREET SW

861 3rd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

861 3rd Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning, Spacious and Fully Renovated! Beautiful 3 level 1488 Sq ft townhome features 3 bedrooms (or 2 plus den), 2 full bathroom home in quiet corner of the HOT Southwest Waterfront neighborhood. Full of natural light, this home has a brand new kitchen with Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, and custom bathrooms (remodeled Dec 2019). Refinished hardwood floors and new laminate floors in basement. Open living and dining space. 2 Bedrooms plus Full Bath on upper level. Basement level features an extra large 3rd bedroom or family room/den with hidden storage, a large closet, and a renovated second bathroom. New Full size Washer and Dryer are located at basement level. Expansive back outdoor space extends the living space in warmer months. 2 blocks to groceries, 5 minute walk to the brand new Southwest Wharf development, 10 minute walk to Nationals Park and Navy Yard. Close to Green, Blue, Orange, and Silver lines, less than a mile from National Mall and US Capitol Complex. Rent includes water and 1 assigned outdoor parking space. No pets please. Professionally Managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 3RD STREET SW have any available units?
861 3RD STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 3RD STREET SW have?
Some of 861 3RD STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 3RD STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
861 3RD STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 3RD STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 861 3RD STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 861 3RD STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 861 3RD STREET SW offers parking.
Does 861 3RD STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 861 3RD STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 3RD STREET SW have a pool?
No, 861 3RD STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 861 3RD STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 861 3RD STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 861 3RD STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 3RD STREET SW has units with dishwashers.

