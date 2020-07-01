861 3RD STREET SW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning, Spacious and Fully Renovated! Beautiful 3 level 1488 Sq ft townhome features 3 bedrooms (or 2 plus den), 2 full bathroom home in quiet corner of the HOT Southwest Waterfront neighborhood. Full of natural light, this home has a brand new kitchen with Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, and custom bathrooms (remodeled Dec 2019). Refinished hardwood floors and new laminate floors in basement. Open living and dining space. 2 Bedrooms plus Full Bath on upper level. Basement level features an extra large 3rd bedroom or family room/den with hidden storage, a large closet, and a renovated second bathroom. New Full size Washer and Dryer are located at basement level. Expansive back outdoor space extends the living space in warmer months. 2 blocks to groceries, 5 minute walk to the brand new Southwest Wharf development, 10 minute walk to Nationals Park and Navy Yard. Close to Green, Blue, Orange, and Silver lines, less than a mile from National Mall and US Capitol Complex. Rent includes water and 1 assigned outdoor parking space. No pets please. Professionally Managed.