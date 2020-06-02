All apartments in Washington
841 L Street Nw

841 L Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

841 L Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**

Beautiful spacious bright Junior 1 Bedroom apartment on the 8th floor, with hardwood floors, lots of light, fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, and washer/dryer in unit. Full bathroom with tub, large walk-in closet and plenty of clothes storage. Separate work counter space and theres a full dining room table set. Modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fully furnished, fully equipped kitchen with pots/pans/dishes/flatware/small appliances. Bedroom does not have a door, but it is private. Fantastic downtown location! Next door to a nice 24 hour grocery store, just around the corner to major commuter routes, a short walk to the DC Convention Center, Chinatown and Gallery Place. Walking distance to Penn Quarter and even to the National Mall!

The amazing apartment complex features a 24-hr Front Desk with relaxing 2nd floor resident lounge and community room, large fitness center, high-tech business center, conference rooms, library reading area, a gorgeous park-like large courtyard on the 3rd floor and more. It has a sleek 2-story lobby featuring a spiral staircase, marble flooring and seating area. Convenience doesnt get much better than this in this amazing location! An on-site 24-hour Safeway grocery store with Starbucks and Bergmanns Dry Cleaners, Busboys and Poets, Results Gym, 5th Street Hardware store, Chevy Chase Bank, restaurants/cafes and so much more just outside of your building. Great location and wonderful building walking distance to the DC Convention Center, Chinatown/Gallery Place, Capital One Arena and even the National Mall!

Metro Stops: Gallery Place/Chinatown- Red - Green and Yellow Lines
Mt Vernon Convention Center - Green and Yellow Lines

Mt. Vernon Square / Penn Quarter: A historic neighborhood. Penn Quarter has become an arts and entertainment district with new restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, art galleries, theaters and trendy stores. North of Pennsylvania Avenue, halfway between the White House and the U.S. Capitol Building and just south of Chinatown.

Downtown offers entertainment, art galleries, museums, dining, shopping and sports. Easy access to Metro Center and Gallery Place metros makes this another easy area to live in without a car. There is a wide variety of architecture in this area from Historic to newer construction including some loft style options.

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $350/mo
View: Side Street
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Sofabeds: No
Maid service: Yes
Business Center: Yes
Outdoor Courtyard: Yes
Fitness Center: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
Washer/dryer:in Unit
View: Side Street
Garden
Elevator
Gym/Healthclub
Security
Wireless Internet
Business Center
Walk Downtown
Front Desk
HDTV in unit
Near Grocery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

