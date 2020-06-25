833 Decatur St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

$1650 / 1br - 700ft - Newly renovated 1 Bedroom in NW DC (Petworth - North of Columbia Heights NW)

Decatur St NW between 8th and 9th streets



1BR 700ft2 apartment

Available July 1, 2020

1 Bedroom for Rent in a new half level English basement with 2 separate entrances.

The house is located on the corner of Decatur and 9th Street NW Washington DC.

All new and very clean on a quiet street only a short walk from the Petworth Metro.



Features: Living room / designer kitchen has an open, modern, layout with lots of light. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. One bedroom with large closet and storage space. Stainless steel gas oven/range, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice machine and garbage disposal. En-suite laundry with washer and dryer machines. Lots of light. Lots of space in front and back of apartment for potted plants and patio table. Great place will be easy to call home.



No Smokers



Parking is street parking with no zone. There is an abundance of street parking, 90% of the time there is parking in front of the house.



Location, Location, Location:

In the middle of the growing Petworth scene, yet still a quiet residential neighborhood. Within short walking distance to some great Petworth restaurants: Timber Pizza, Petworth Citizen, Taqueira del Barrio, Himitsu, The Pitch Tavern, DC Reynolds, The Hitching Post, Homestead, El Torogoz to name a few. Check them out.

Conveniently located: close to Target, Washington Sports Club, Staples, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Giant, and popular 11th st restaurants like Room 11, El Chucho, Coupe, Meridien Pint, Red Rocks Pizza, Bad Saint.



(RLNE4846095)