Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

833 Decatur St NW

833 Decatur Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

833 Decatur Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
$1650 / 1br - 700ft - Newly renovated 1 Bedroom in NW DC (Petworth - North of Columbia Heights NW)
Decatur St NW between 8th and 9th streets

1BR 700ft2 apartment
Available July 1, 2020
1 Bedroom for Rent in a new half level English basement with 2 separate entrances.
The house is located on the corner of Decatur and 9th Street NW Washington DC.
All new and very clean on a quiet street only a short walk from the Petworth Metro.

Features: Living room / designer kitchen has an open, modern, layout with lots of light. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. One bedroom with large closet and storage space. Stainless steel gas oven/range, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice machine and garbage disposal. En-suite laundry with washer and dryer machines. Lots of light. Lots of space in front and back of apartment for potted plants and patio table. Great place will be easy to call home.

No Smokers

Parking is street parking with no zone. There is an abundance of street parking, 90% of the time there is parking in front of the house.

Location, Location, Location:
In the middle of the growing Petworth scene, yet still a quiet residential neighborhood. Within short walking distance to some great Petworth restaurants: Timber Pizza, Petworth Citizen, Taqueira del Barrio, Himitsu, The Pitch Tavern, DC Reynolds, The Hitching Post, Homestead, El Torogoz to name a few. Check them out.
Conveniently located: close to Target, Washington Sports Club, Staples, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Giant, and popular 11th st restaurants like Room 11, El Chucho, Coupe, Meridien Pint, Red Rocks Pizza, Bad Saint.

(RLNE4846095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

