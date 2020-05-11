All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
829 Randolph Street NW
829 Randolph Street NW

829 Randolph Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

829 Randolph Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large, renovated 4BD/2.5BA home available now, located in the heart of Petworth! Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets and granite counters. Spacious living and dining room filled with natural lighting. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Three bedrooms plus a den upstairs off of the spacious master bedroom and one full bathroom. Finished basement with mini kitchen and fourth bedroom! House features fenced backyard, central A/C and heat, gas range, and dishwasher. Plus two sets of in-unit laundry!

This convenient location is just a 3 minute walk to the green and yellow lines at Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station. 97 Walk Score - Walkers Paradise! Easily stroll to various shops and restaurants along Georgia Avenue. Steps away from Safeway and a 4 minute walk to Yes! Organic Market.

$45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no pets.

Amenities: Central A/C, Fenced Yard, In-unit laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Randolph Street NW have any available units?
829 Randolph Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Randolph Street NW have?
Some of 829 Randolph Street NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Randolph Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
829 Randolph Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Randolph Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 829 Randolph Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 829 Randolph Street NW offer parking?
No, 829 Randolph Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 829 Randolph Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Randolph Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Randolph Street NW have a pool?
No, 829 Randolph Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 829 Randolph Street NW have accessible units?
No, 829 Randolph Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Randolph Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Randolph Street NW has units with dishwashers.

