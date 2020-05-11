829 Randolph Street NW

Amenities

Large, renovated 4BD/2.5BA home available now, located in the heart of Petworth! Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets and granite counters. Spacious living and dining room filled with natural lighting. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Three bedrooms plus a den upstairs off of the spacious master bedroom and one full bathroom. Finished basement with mini kitchen and fourth bedroom! House features fenced backyard, central A/C and heat, gas range, and dishwasher. Plus two sets of in-unit laundry!



This convenient location is just a 3 minute walk to the green and yellow lines at Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station. 97 Walk Score - Walkers Paradise! Easily stroll to various shops and restaurants along Georgia Avenue. Steps away from Safeway and a 4 minute walk to Yes! Organic Market.



$45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no pets.



