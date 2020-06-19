825 10TH STREET NW

Amenities
CITY CENTERComprised of 458 sophisticated residences in two separate towers, The Apartments at CityCenter is the centerpiece of the vibrant 10-acre CityCenterDC neighborhood. Each apartment home offers fully-equipped, open-planned kitchens with stainless steel appliances, dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, elegant bathrooms, and much more. With unrivaled community amenities and services on-site, residents can enjoy a 3,200 square-foot CenterClub, a lively rooftop dog walk, and a rooftop deck. Located amidst the District's best retail, dining, entertainment, culture, major employment hubs, and all Metro lines, The Apartments at CityCenter is a unique DC experience, ideal for the active and refined urban dweller.