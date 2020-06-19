All apartments in Washington
825 10TH STREET NW
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:08 PM

825 10TH STREET NW

825 10th Street Northwest · (703) 556-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
CITY CENTERComprised of 458 sophisticated residences in two separate towers, The Apartments at CityCenter is the centerpiece of the vibrant 10-acre CityCenterDC neighborhood. Each apartment home offers fully-equipped, open-planned kitchens with stainless steel appliances, dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, elegant bathrooms, and much more. With unrivaled community amenities and services on-site, residents can enjoy a 3,200 square-foot CenterClub, a lively rooftop dog walk, and a rooftop deck. Located amidst the District's best retail, dining, entertainment, culture, major employment hubs, and all Metro lines, The Apartments at CityCenter is a unique DC experience, ideal for the active and refined urban dweller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 10TH STREET NW have any available units?
825 10TH STREET NW has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 10TH STREET NW have?
Some of 825 10TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 10TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
825 10TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 10TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 10TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 825 10TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 825 10TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 825 10TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 10TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 10TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 825 10TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 825 10TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 825 10TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 825 10TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 10TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
