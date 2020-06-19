825 10TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

CITY CENTERComprised of 458 sophisticated residences in two separate towers, The Apartments at CityCenter is the centerpiece of the vibrant 10-acre CityCenterDC neighborhood. Each apartment home offers fully-equipped, open-planned kitchens with stainless steel appliances, dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, elegant bathrooms, and much more. With unrivaled community amenities and services on-site, residents can enjoy a 3,200 square-foot CenterClub, a lively rooftop dog walk, and a rooftop deck. Located amidst the District's best retail, dining, entertainment, culture, major employment hubs, and all Metro lines, The Apartments at CityCenter is a unique DC experience, ideal for the active and refined urban dweller.