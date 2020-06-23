821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom row house in the Atlas District/H Street Corridor. Located in a quiet neighborhood just 2 blocks from H street. The house has all brand new stainless steel appliances and gorgeous white cabinets in the kitchen. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a washer and dryer in the unit. The front yard is huge and perfect for entertaining. The back has a nice sized storage shed/workshop area. 2 bedrooms on the top floor each with closet and 2 windows (1 is big enough for a king sized bed and furniture, the other is good for queen sized bed and furniture). Exposed brick on both floors, decorative fireplace in the living room. Lots of light and charm! D buses to Union Station, Franklin Square, Farragut Square and Georgetown stop on the corner of K and 8th Streets (1 block away). Steps to Gallaudet. Bikeshare stop just down the street. Close to NoMa Metro Station, and Union Station. Steps to everything on H street including Whole Foods and all of the awesome restaurants and bars. 5 blocks to Trader Joe's and Union Market!