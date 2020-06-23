All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE

821 West Virginia Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

821 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom row house in the Atlas District/H Street Corridor. Located in a quiet neighborhood just 2 blocks from H street. The house has all brand new stainless steel appliances and gorgeous white cabinets in the kitchen. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a washer and dryer in the unit. The front yard is huge and perfect for entertaining. The back has a nice sized storage shed/workshop area. 2 bedrooms on the top floor each with closet and 2 windows (1 is big enough for a king sized bed and furniture, the other is good for queen sized bed and furniture). Exposed brick on both floors, decorative fireplace in the living room. Lots of light and charm! D buses to Union Station, Franklin Square, Farragut Square and Georgetown stop on the corner of K and 8th Streets (1 block away). Steps to Gallaudet. Bikeshare stop just down the street. Close to NoMa Metro Station, and Union Station. Steps to everything on H street including Whole Foods and all of the awesome restaurants and bars. 5 blocks to Trader Joe's and Union Market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have any available units?
821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have?
Some of 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 W VIRGINIA AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
