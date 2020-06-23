82 Q Street Southwest - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A renovated one-bedroom one-bath residence in The Stadium DistriCt is looking for a responsible renter(s) who wants to live next to Nationals Stadium, Yards Park, Canal Park, Eastern Market, Barracks row and the Southwest Waterfront this Winter. Sign a lease for Unit A (First Floor) by December 31 and we will send you to a Nationals Game next spring after you move in! Unit will come unfurnished for $1,745.00 and available for you to move in Feb 1, 2020. Fully furnished for an extra $125 a month (great for out of town professionals or military members only coming to DC for a year).



The 1940 vintage row house has undergone a rebirth and has been renovated for you. Uniquely nestled between two vibrant neighborhood, the house comes equipped with updated appliances, new granite countertops to augment the new hardwood floors. You will enjoy a renovated full bathroom with a laundry area attached, central Air/AC and rear large 15 by 15-private backyard for entertaining and BBQing. With the baseball stadium one block away, there will be no need to tailgate when the pre-game party is in your new back yard. Simplify your commute to work with plenty of on-street parking, two metro stops (Waterfront and Navy Yard) and a nearby Capital Bikeshare, which will reduce stress and enable you to walk-in and enjoy this rejuvenated row house sized just right for your urban lifestyle. If you are working on the Hill, at the Navy Yard or Ft. McNair you cannot beat this location. A great opportunity for someone relocating, military or someone on temporary orders. Both good dogs and cats are welcome. A non-refundable fee of $250 for cats and $450 for dogs at move-in with a $35 per month fee for cats and $45 for dogs.

The unit I (1st floor) rents for $1,745.00 per month (utilities not included) with a minimum 12 month lease. All renters will require a credit check, first month's rent, and deposit equal to one month's rent, no exceptions.