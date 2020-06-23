All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 82 Q Street Southwest - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
82 Q Street Southwest - 1
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

82 Q Street Southwest - 1

82 Q Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

82 Q Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A renovated one-bedroom one-bath residence in The Stadium DistriCt is looking for a responsible renter(s) who wants to live next to Nationals Stadium, Yards Park, Canal Park, Eastern Market, Barracks row and the Southwest Waterfront this Winter. Sign a lease for Unit A (First Floor) by December 31 and we will send you to a Nationals Game next spring after you move in! Unit will come unfurnished for $1,745.00 and available for you to move in Feb 1, 2020. Fully furnished for an extra $125 a month (great for out of town professionals or military members only coming to DC for a year).

The 1940 vintage row house has undergone a rebirth and has been renovated for you. Uniquely nestled between two vibrant neighborhood, the house comes equipped with updated appliances, new granite countertops to augment the new hardwood floors. You will enjoy a renovated full bathroom with a laundry area attached, central Air/AC and rear large 15 by 15-private backyard for entertaining and BBQing. With the baseball stadium one block away, there will be no need to tailgate when the pre-game party is in your new back yard. Simplify your commute to work with plenty of on-street parking, two metro stops (Waterfront and Navy Yard) and a nearby Capital Bikeshare, which will reduce stress and enable you to walk-in and enjoy this rejuvenated row house sized just right for your urban lifestyle. If you are working on the Hill, at the Navy Yard or Ft. McNair you cannot beat this location. A great opportunity for someone relocating, military or someone on temporary orders. Both good dogs and cats are welcome. A non-refundable fee of $250 for cats and $450 for dogs at move-in with a $35 per month fee for cats and $45 for dogs.
The unit I (1st floor) rents for $1,745.00 per month (utilities not included) with a minimum 12 month lease. All renters will require a credit check, first month's rent, and deposit equal to one month's rent, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 have any available units?
82 Q Street Southwest - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 have?
Some of 82 Q Street Southwest - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
82 Q Street Southwest - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 offer parking?
No, 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 have a pool?
No, 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 have accessible units?
No, 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Q Street Southwest - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University