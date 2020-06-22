819 Wisconsin Avenue

Amenities

Stay or Vacay offers several beautiful properties in the DC Metro area. Each property comes complete with free wifi and cable, in unit washer dryer, towels, linens, full kitchen with appliances, and so much more. Contact us today to choose your Stay or Vacay home.



About This Property

If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Silver Spring. You have come to the right place. This 1 bedroom apartment Silver Spring near Metro includes a balcony and able to sleep three(futon couch) people. Downtown Silver Spring is on the DC border, which gives you easy access around the city. This bustling metropolis boasts nearby national park, trails, horseback riding, hiking, biking and other sports or take the metro a few stops to the center of Dc. There is always staying home where shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, theaters like the Fillmore and so much more are just outside the building. Also super close to 495, and most places in DC, MD, and VA within 30.

We are fully equipped with cable, wifi, and streaming devices.

Our apartment for rent is an alternative AIRP Housing. Also for the avid gamer, the building is a Poke stop with plenty more in the area. Gotta catch em all!



