All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 819 Wisconsin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
819 Wisconsin Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

819 Wisconsin Avenue

819 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

819 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
media room
alarm system
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Stay or Vacay offers several beautiful properties in the DC Metro area. Each property comes complete with free wifi and cable, in unit washer dryer, towels, linens, full kitchen with appliances, and so much more. Contact us today to choose your Stay or Vacay home.

About This Property
If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Silver Spring. You have come to the right place. This 1 bedroom apartment Silver Spring near Metro includes a balcony and able to sleep three(futon couch) people. Downtown Silver Spring is on the DC border, which gives you easy access around the city. This bustling metropolis boasts nearby national park, trails, horseback riding, hiking, biking and other sports or take the metro a few stops to the center of Dc. There is always staying home where shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, theaters like the Fillmore and so much more are just outside the building. Also super close to 495, and most places in DC, MD, and VA within 30.
We are fully equipped with cable, wifi, and streaming devices.
Our apartment for rent is an alternative AIRP Housing. Also for the avid gamer, the building is a Poke stop with plenty more in the area. Gotta catch em all!

FEATURES AND AMENITIES
Special Features
Naval Academy
Neighborhood Beach with Canoes Available
Ample Parking
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Appliances
Linens / Towels
Boat Slip
In Unit Washer and Dryer
Webber Grill
Gazebo
Cable and Wi-Fi Available

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Controlled Access
Fitness Center
Garages
Private Entry
Restaurant

INTERIOR FEATURES
Coffee Maker*
Fully Equipped Kitchen
High Speed Internet
Patio or Balcony
Premium cable Channels
Utilities Paid
Washer Dryer In Unit
Wi-Fi

FURNISHINGS:
Alarm System
DVD Player
Flat Screen Television
Furnished Available
Housewares
Microwave
Television

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
819 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 819 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
819 Wisconsin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 819 Wisconsin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 819 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 819 Wisconsin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 819 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Wisconsin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
No, 819 Wisconsin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 819 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 819 Wisconsin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Wisconsin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University