817 Tuckerman St NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright and Spacious Rowhome Gem in Brightwood! - Call this beautiful semi-detached DC rowhome your new nest! Spread out over 3 floors, this home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms as well as a lovely back patio and outdoor area. The first floor of this home is roomy, with plenty of space to relax and entertain. The open living and chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space and opens to the sizeable patio. You'll find warm hardwood floors throughout the first and second floors, plenty of natural light, and lovely finishes.



On the second floor, you'll find a master bedroom with great closet space, and two more bedrooms. There is a full bath on the top level with great tiling. The basement level has been fully renovated and has a sizeable bedroom, full bathroom, and kitchenette to round out this stunning home.



This great home is located just one block from Georgia Ave, where you can find numerous bus routes, a Walmart Superstore, and plenty of restaurants and bars. Enjoy easy commuter routes along Georgia Avenue. Safeway is a 5 minute walk away, and Kennedy St is a 15-minute walk to local favorites Jackie Lee's and Anxo cidery. Brightwood is conveniently tucked between Old Town Takoma and Silver Spring but still close to Petworth's booming Upshur Street and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due when signing the lease. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and $50 flat per tenant for water. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5424404)