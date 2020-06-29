All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
817 Tuckerman St NW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

817 Tuckerman St NW

817 Tuckerman Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

817 Tuckerman Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright and Spacious Rowhome Gem in Brightwood! - Call this beautiful semi-detached DC rowhome your new nest! Spread out over 3 floors, this home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms as well as a lovely back patio and outdoor area. The first floor of this home is roomy, with plenty of space to relax and entertain. The open living and chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space and opens to the sizeable patio. You'll find warm hardwood floors throughout the first and second floors, plenty of natural light, and lovely finishes.

On the second floor, you'll find a master bedroom with great closet space, and two more bedrooms. There is a full bath on the top level with great tiling. The basement level has been fully renovated and has a sizeable bedroom, full bathroom, and kitchenette to round out this stunning home.

This great home is located just one block from Georgia Ave, where you can find numerous bus routes, a Walmart Superstore, and plenty of restaurants and bars. Enjoy easy commuter routes along Georgia Avenue. Safeway is a 5 minute walk away, and Kennedy St is a 15-minute walk to local favorites Jackie Lee's and Anxo cidery. Brightwood is conveniently tucked between Old Town Takoma and Silver Spring but still close to Petworth's booming Upshur Street and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due when signing the lease. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and $50 flat per tenant for water. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5424404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Tuckerman St NW have any available units?
817 Tuckerman St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Tuckerman St NW have?
Some of 817 Tuckerman St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Tuckerman St NW currently offering any rent specials?
817 Tuckerman St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Tuckerman St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Tuckerman St NW is pet friendly.
Does 817 Tuckerman St NW offer parking?
No, 817 Tuckerman St NW does not offer parking.
Does 817 Tuckerman St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Tuckerman St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Tuckerman St NW have a pool?
No, 817 Tuckerman St NW does not have a pool.
Does 817 Tuckerman St NW have accessible units?
No, 817 Tuckerman St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Tuckerman St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Tuckerman St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

