812 Whittier Pl NW

Amenities
1 Bedroom and Full Kitchen near downtown - Property Id: 108599
This recently updated space features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, full size kitchen, additional media room and storage area. It has beautiful tile floors throughout. Brand new A/C & Heating Unit. Off-street parking.
Convenient to metro train and bus. 3 blocks away from Takoma Park Recreation Center. 15 min from downtown Silver Spring, Howard University, Walter Reed Medical Center
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108599
Property Id 108599
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4789186)