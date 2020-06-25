All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:25 PM

812 Whittier Pl NW

812 Whittier Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

812 Whittier Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
1 Bedroom and Full Kitchen near downtown - Property Id: 108599

This recently updated space features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, full size kitchen, additional media room and storage area. It has beautiful tile floors throughout. Brand new A/C & Heating Unit. Off-street parking.

Convenient to metro train and bus. 3 blocks away from Takoma Park Recreation Center. 15 min from downtown Silver Spring, Howard University, Walter Reed Medical Center
Property Id 108599

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4789186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Whittier Pl NW have any available units?
812 Whittier Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Whittier Pl NW have?
Some of 812 Whittier Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Whittier Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
812 Whittier Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Whittier Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 812 Whittier Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 812 Whittier Pl NW offer parking?
No, 812 Whittier Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 812 Whittier Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Whittier Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Whittier Pl NW have a pool?
No, 812 Whittier Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 812 Whittier Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 812 Whittier Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Whittier Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Whittier Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
