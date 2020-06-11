811 4th Street NW #1119

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Incredible 11th Floor 2BR/2BA Condo Blocks from the Metro in Vibrant Mount Vernon Triangle! - Welcome to life at the top! This 11th Floor Luxury Loft style 2 Bed 2 Bath Mount Vernon Condo is located a few blocks from the Metro, Capital One Arena, fantastic restaurants and everything this vibrant area has to offer.



The 10ft.ceilings, 937 sq ft of living space, granite counter tops,hardwood floors, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances (including a Gas Stove) are just the beginning. Add to that a Juliet balcony, plenty of natural light from its oversized windows, tons of closet space (including a walk-in closet/dressing room in the master suite), 24 hour security and concierge, rooftop deck with grilling (and a phenomenal view of the city), not to mention a fitness center and you've got one amazing place to live.



Options available for additional rent:



- Secure Reserved Parking

- Additional storage

- Fully furnished with what you see here



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this wonderful condo.



Lease terms:

Available Today!

12 month minimum lease

Gas, Water, Trash Removal,and FIOS Internet access included in rent!

Tenant responsible for Electricity

No smoking

Pets considered case by case



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE4974585)