Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

811 4th Street NW #1119

811 4th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

811 4th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Incredible 11th Floor 2BR/2BA Condo Blocks from the Metro in Vibrant Mount Vernon Triangle! - Welcome to life at the top! This 11th Floor Luxury Loft style 2 Bed 2 Bath Mount Vernon Condo is located a few blocks from the Metro, Capital One Arena, fantastic restaurants and everything this vibrant area has to offer.

The 10ft.ceilings, 937 sq ft of living space, granite counter tops,hardwood floors, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances (including a Gas Stove) are just the beginning. Add to that a Juliet balcony, plenty of natural light from its oversized windows, tons of closet space (including a walk-in closet/dressing room in the master suite), 24 hour security and concierge, rooftop deck with grilling (and a phenomenal view of the city), not to mention a fitness center and you've got one amazing place to live.

Options available for additional rent:

- Secure Reserved Parking
- Additional storage
- Fully furnished with what you see here

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this wonderful condo.

Lease terms:
Available Today!
12 month minimum lease
Gas, Water, Trash Removal,and FIOS Internet access included in rent!
Tenant responsible for Electricity
No smoking
Pets considered case by case

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4974585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 4th Street NW #1119 have any available units?
811 4th Street NW #1119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 4th Street NW #1119 have?
Some of 811 4th Street NW #1119's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 4th Street NW #1119 currently offering any rent specials?
811 4th Street NW #1119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 4th Street NW #1119 pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 4th Street NW #1119 is pet friendly.
Does 811 4th Street NW #1119 offer parking?
Yes, 811 4th Street NW #1119 offers parking.
Does 811 4th Street NW #1119 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 4th Street NW #1119 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 4th Street NW #1119 have a pool?
No, 811 4th Street NW #1119 does not have a pool.
Does 811 4th Street NW #1119 have accessible units?
No, 811 4th Street NW #1119 does not have accessible units.
Does 811 4th Street NW #1119 have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 4th Street NW #1119 does not have units with dishwashers.
