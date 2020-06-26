All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 810 5th St Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
810 5th St Ne
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:58 AM

810 5th St Ne

810 5th Street NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

810 5th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in the heart of Washington DC! Entering this amazing condo you will immediately notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring found in the spacious living room. Entering further you will find the elegant kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, ceramic flooring & ample cabinet space. The bedroom boasts wall to wall carpeting, spacious walk-in closet & plenty of natural light! Located steps away from newly renovated H Street and minutes away from Union Station Metro Station this unit couldnt be located in a more perfect spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 5th St Ne have any available units?
810 5th St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 5th St Ne have?
Some of 810 5th St Ne's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 5th St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
810 5th St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 5th St Ne pet-friendly?
No, 810 5th St Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 810 5th St Ne offer parking?
No, 810 5th St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 810 5th St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 5th St Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 5th St Ne have a pool?
No, 810 5th St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 810 5th St Ne have accessible units?
No, 810 5th St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 810 5th St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 5th St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University