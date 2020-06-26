810 5th St Ne

Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in the heart of Washington DC! Entering this amazing condo you will immediately notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring found in the spacious living room. Entering further you will find the elegant kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, ceramic flooring & ample cabinet space. The bedroom boasts wall to wall carpeting, spacious walk-in closet & plenty of natural light! Located steps away from newly renovated H Street and minutes away from Union Station Metro Station this unit couldnt be located in a more perfect spot.