807 T Street NW B

Beautiful 2 bdrm unit w/ parking in U Street area



Fully renovated two years ago, gorgeous second floor 2bd/1ba unit in a townhouse in the heart of Shaw WITH off street parking. Two blocks from Shaw/Howard Metro. Kitchen with granite counters and stainless higher end appliances. Washer/dryer and AC heating system in the unit. Light filled, high ceiling rooms. Steps away from the vibrant streetscape of shops and cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, galleries, and residences that U-Street Corridor/Shaw neighborhood has to offer.

No Pets Allowed



