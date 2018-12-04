807 NE MARYLAND AVENUE NE

Amenities

Welcome to beautiful Capitol Hill! This absolute stunner of an apartment features everything you could ask for in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Washington. Boasting dark hardwood floors over two stories, an open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a sun filled den, high ceilings, a gas fireplace, a private balcony and secured off-street parking, this home was made for living. Just a short distance to the Capitol steps, shopping, dining, Eastern Market Metro, and parks and recreation; this home really has it all. Come and see today!