802 24th Street Northwest
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

802 24th Street Northwest

802 24th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

802 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
concierge
business center
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
bbq/grill
This large two bedroom with den, two full bathroom apartment on the 8th floor, has lots of space, high ceilings, hardwood floors in living area and carpet in bedrooms. Located in the heart of the West End, its filled with extras youll appreciate! The large bedroom has two closets and it connects to one of the full baths. There is a den / office with lots of natural light that connects to the living area and to the master bedroom, so it could make a great nursery space or office. The den has a nice wooden desk and storage shelves. The spacious living area has a large flat screen TV, a dining area with a full dining room table set, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a full size washer and dryer. This 900 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.

Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Directly across the street from the World Wildlife Federation. Easily walk to work, restaurants and retail!

Metro: Foggy Bottom - Silver, Orange, Blue lines
Foggy Bottom Metro Station Metro stations.

WestEnd: The West End is a neighborhood in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., bounded by K Street to the south, Rock Creek Park to the west and north, and New Hampshire Avenue and 21st Street to the east. The West End is so named because it was the westernmost part of the original LEnfant Plan for the city of Washington, before the annexation of Georgetown. It is home to the embassies of Qatar and Spain as well as the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. The George Washington University and George Washington University Hospital are on the edge of the West End, at Washington Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 24th Street Northwest have any available units?
802 24th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 24th Street Northwest have?
Some of 802 24th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 24th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
802 24th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 24th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 802 24th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 802 24th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 802 24th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 802 24th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 24th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 24th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 802 24th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 802 24th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 802 24th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 802 24th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 24th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

