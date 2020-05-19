772 IRVING ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Single Family Home near CoHi Metro - Property Id: 86235



Beautiful and charming 2 bed / 1.5 bath historic townhome! Tastefully and charmingly finished with lots of amazing outdoor space. **PLEASE DON'T DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS**



INTERIOR FEATURES: Living room with soapstone wood stove and exposed brick fireplace; modern, remodeled bathrooms; modern kitchen; furnace and A/C; newer windows; tankless water heater; and a high efficiency washer and dryer. A remodeled laundry space, full wall kitchen cabinets, and under-stair space provides additional storage.



OUTDOOR SPACE: The property has a recently built second story deck; a professionally landscaped garden; bluestone patio with outdoor fan; large 8x10 STORAGE SHED; and gated, paved off-street PARKING space.



CONVENIENT LOCATION: blocks to Giant, Target, and other shopping (and upcoming Whole Foods); a short walk to the restaurants and bars on 11th Street, Georgia ave, and U St., etc.



Pets considered.

