765 HARVARD STREET NW
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:10 AM

765 HARVARD STREET NW

765 Harvard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

765 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED. Stunning, upscale and urban rowhouse located in DC's vibrant Columbia Heights neighborhood. It features two master bedrooms plus a bonus room and three full bathrooms, two sets of washer & dryer. The home is newly renovated by a professional interior designer, with beautiful finishes and modern, stainless steel appliances. It's a short 10-minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro station, the restaurants on 11th St and the always bustling U Street corridor, and there are several restaurants and cafes right around the corner. Lots of other amenities not mentioned here. Available immediately. No Smoking & No pets. Available immediately with the possibility of a short-term rental. $60 application fee per adult. Repair deductible applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

