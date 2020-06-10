765 HARVARD STREET NW

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED. Stunning, upscale and urban rowhouse located in DC's vibrant Columbia Heights neighborhood. It features two master bedrooms plus a bonus room and three full bathrooms, two sets of washer & dryer. The home is newly renovated by a professional interior designer, with beautiful finishes and modern, stainless steel appliances. It's a short 10-minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro station, the restaurants on 11th St and the always bustling U Street corridor, and there are several restaurants and cafes right around the corner. Lots of other amenities not mentioned here. Available immediately. No Smoking & No pets. Available immediately with the possibility of a short-term rental. $60 application fee per adult. Repair deductible applies.