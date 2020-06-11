All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 11 2020 at 2:24 PM

736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE

736 Brandywine Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

736 Brandywine Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
FULLY RENOVATED and ALL NEW APPLIANCES. Beautiful and Spacious CondoSecured Entrance Near Anacostia StationNear Major Bus Route Microwave Dishwasher New Wall-To-Wall CarpetNew Air Conditioner & Heating Access Code Entry System New Fire Detection System Section 8 is Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have any available units?
736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have?
Some of 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE offer parking?
No, 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have a pool?
No, 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 BRANDYWINE STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

