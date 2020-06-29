Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,790* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,290* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,690/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this stylish studio Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Downtown home. (ID #WDC122)



Designed With You In Mind



Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cheery living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Downtown apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements



Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this studio apartment include an on-site:



-Doorman

-Pet Friendly

-Gym

-Roof Deck

-Bike Storage

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished Blueground apartment is located in Downtown DC and provides easy access to many of DCs most vibrant and bustling neighborhoods. This luxury rental is located a short walk away from Thomas Circle and Logan Circle, and is easily accessible by the McPherson Square Metro Station. Take a stroll through CityCenterDC, one of downtowns hottest new destinations, and enjoy some of the amazing dining options on these lovely blocks of restaurants and ritzy shops and boutiques. Or take a tour of the many nearby museums, including the National Portrait Gallery.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.