Last updated October 16 2019 at 8:49 AM

733 15th

733 15th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

733 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,790* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,290* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,690/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this stylish studio Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Downtown home. (ID #WDC122)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cheery living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Downtown apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this studio apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Gym
-Roof Deck
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground apartment is located in Downtown DC and provides easy access to many of DCs most vibrant and bustling neighborhoods. This luxury rental is located a short walk away from Thomas Circle and Logan Circle, and is easily accessible by the McPherson Square Metro Station. Take a stroll through CityCenterDC, one of downtowns hottest new destinations, and enjoy some of the amazing dining options on these lovely blocks of restaurants and ritzy shops and boutiques. Or take a tour of the many nearby museums, including the National Portrait Gallery.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 15th have any available units?
733 15th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 15th have?
Some of 733 15th's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 15th currently offering any rent specials?
733 15th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 15th pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 15th is pet friendly.
Does 733 15th offer parking?
No, 733 15th does not offer parking.
Does 733 15th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 15th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 15th have a pool?
No, 733 15th does not have a pool.
Does 733 15th have accessible units?
No, 733 15th does not have accessible units.
Does 733 15th have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 15th does not have units with dishwashers.

