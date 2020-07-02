All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 730 I Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
730 I Street NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

730 I Street NW

730 I Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

730 I Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

all utils included
parking
extra storage
key fob access
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
key fob access
This is a Large 3 Bedroom with Parking and large Yard in the heart of Columbia Heights. 5 Blocks from the Columbia Heights Station!
It comes:
1) Fully Furnished
2) Free Wifi
3) All utilities included
4) Keyless Entry on Front and Back Door

For an additional Fee you May also rent:
1) Parking Spot in Rear for $190/month
2) Additional Storage for $50/month

Same Block as Odd Provisions, El Chucho, Redrocks, Room 11, Wonderland Ball Room! One Block from the Coupe, maple and Meridian Pint!
Just three blocks from Giant, Target, Best Buy, Old Navy as well as Cava, Chipotle, CVS and many more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 I Street NW have any available units?
730 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 I Street NW have?
Some of 730 I Street NW's amenities include all utils included, parking, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
730 I Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 I Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 730 I Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 730 I Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 730 I Street NW offers parking.
Does 730 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 I Street NW have a pool?
No, 730 I Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 730 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 730 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 730 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 I Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University