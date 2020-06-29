All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 729 Girard Street, NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
729 Girard Street, NW
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

729 Girard Street, NW

729 Girard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

729 Girard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 BR/3.5 BA Updated Columbia Heights Row House - Welcome to Columbia Heights. This 2 BR/3.5 BA Row House features an open floor plan and stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and a private patio make this an excellent place to call home.

Just a few blocks from Howard University and Columbia Heights. Shopping just a short distance to Giant and Target.

Walker's Paradise with a Walk Score of 92, Excellent Transit with a Transit Score of 79, Very Bikeable with a Bike Score of 83

***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***
Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650
Application Fee $75.
1-year minimum lease.
Tenant resposible for all utilites
First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com

(RLNE5625382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Girard Street, NW have any available units?
729 Girard Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Girard Street, NW have?
Some of 729 Girard Street, NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Girard Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
729 Girard Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Girard Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 729 Girard Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 729 Girard Street, NW offer parking?
No, 729 Girard Street, NW does not offer parking.
Does 729 Girard Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Girard Street, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Girard Street, NW have a pool?
No, 729 Girard Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 729 Girard Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 729 Girard Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Girard Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Girard Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University