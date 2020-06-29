729 Girard Street, NW

Amenities
2 BR/3.5 BA Updated Columbia Heights Row House - Welcome to Columbia Heights. This 2 BR/3.5 BA Row House features an open floor plan and stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and a private patio make this an excellent place to call home.
Just a few blocks from Howard University and Columbia Heights. Shopping just a short distance to Giant and Target.
Walker's Paradise with a Walk Score of 92, Excellent Transit with a Transit Score of 79, Very Bikeable with a Bike Score of 83
***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***
Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650
Application Fee $75.
1-year minimum lease.
Tenant resposible for all utilites
First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.
Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com
(RLNE5625382)