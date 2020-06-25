All apartments in Washington
729 DECATUR STREET NE
729 DECATUR STREET NE

729 Decatur Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

729 Decatur Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely renovated sunny 4-bedroom 2 ~ bath row house in Brookland/North Michigan Park. Includes SOLAR electricity.Walking distance to Ft. Totten Metro (Red, Green and Yellow lines), Providence Hospital, Walmart, Five Guys, Subway; easy access to everything Brookland has to offer.~ Open kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertops~ high-end LG stainless steel appliances!~ house has SOLAR panels; very small electric bills~ lots of natural light and modern interior~ beautiful refinished oak hardwood floors~ 2 bathrooms, with stylish subway tiles~ powder room (1/2 bath) on main floor~ finished basement with carpeting and recessed lights~ nice sunny back yard for relaxing and room for a garden~ washer and dryer~ energy-efficient furnace/Central ACRent is $3000 per month. Available June 1st. No pets; no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 DECATUR STREET NE have any available units?
729 DECATUR STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 DECATUR STREET NE have?
Some of 729 DECATUR STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 DECATUR STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
729 DECATUR STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 DECATUR STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 729 DECATUR STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 729 DECATUR STREET NE offer parking?
No, 729 DECATUR STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 729 DECATUR STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 DECATUR STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 DECATUR STREET NE have a pool?
No, 729 DECATUR STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 729 DECATUR STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 729 DECATUR STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 729 DECATUR STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 DECATUR STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

