729 DECATUR STREET NE

Completely renovated sunny 4-bedroom 2 ~ bath row house in Brookland/North Michigan Park. Includes SOLAR electricity.Walking distance to Ft. Totten Metro (Red, Green and Yellow lines), Providence Hospital, Walmart, Five Guys, Subway; easy access to everything Brookland has to offer.~ Open kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertops~ high-end LG stainless steel appliances!~ house has SOLAR panels; very small electric bills~ lots of natural light and modern interior~ beautiful refinished oak hardwood floors~ 2 bathrooms, with stylish subway tiles~ powder room (1/2 bath) on main floor~ finished basement with carpeting and recessed lights~ nice sunny back yard for relaxing and room for a garden~ washer and dryer~ energy-efficient furnace/Central ACRent is $3000 per month. Available June 1st. No pets; no smoking.