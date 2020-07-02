728 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Originally built in 1910, this spacious, updated home features an elegant combination of classic and modern finishes. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, ample storage areas, covered front porch and back yard space. Upon entry, the open concept main living room and dining area serve as great entertaining or relaxing areas. The master bedroom with en-suite boasts lots of natural light, 2 closets, and large walk-in storage area. This home is sure to meet all your needs and is conveniently located within minutes of major transportation, restaurants, and shops.