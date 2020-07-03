719 5th St NE 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Beautiful unfurnished 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms apartment with outdoor space and parking space available in the heart of H Street Corridor-Capitol Hill!



This apartment includes hardwood floors, fireplace, two renovated full bathrooms (one with bathtub), stainless appliances, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, assigned parking space, a renovated deck balcony and an outdoor patio. It is just half block from H Street, where you can get a variety of buses to Downtown.



One block from Whole Foods and Starbucks, 10 minutes walk to Union Market, Trader Joe's, and the H Street Corridor with several excellent options for coffee shops, stores, and restaurants. Also, the Eastern Market is less than 10 minutes by car and 15 minutes by bike.



At least a Credit Score of 700 will be required to rent the apartment.



We welcome agents that can provide qualified tenants: they will be compensated with $1000 after a satisfied lease is signed.

No Pets Allowed



