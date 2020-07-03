All apartments in Washington
719 5th St NE 3
719 5th St NE 3

719 5th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

719 5th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms-2 Bathrooms at Capitol Hill! - Property Id: 187625

Beautiful unfurnished 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms apartment with outdoor space and parking space available in the heart of H Street Corridor-Capitol Hill!

This apartment includes hardwood floors, fireplace, two renovated full bathrooms (one with bathtub), stainless appliances, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, assigned parking space, a renovated deck balcony and an outdoor patio. It is just half block from H Street, where you can get a variety of buses to Downtown.

One block from Whole Foods and Starbucks, 10 minutes walk to Union Market, Trader Joe's, and the H Street Corridor with several excellent options for coffee shops, stores, and restaurants. Also, the Eastern Market is less than 10 minutes by car and 15 minutes by bike.

At least a Credit Score of 700 will be required to rent the apartment.

We welcome agents that can provide qualified tenants: they will be compensated with $1000 after a satisfied lease is signed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187625
Property Id 187625

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5387500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

