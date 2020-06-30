All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

709 EUCLID STREET NW

709 Euclid Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

709 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
3 lvl townhouse in the heart of it all. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, loft w/wet bar, rooftop patio and garage parking for an oversized vehicle. Crown molding throughout entire ground lvl, hardwood flooring in living rm, stairs, and halls while dining rm, kitchen and all baths have stone/ceramic tile flooring. Gourmet kitchen upgrades include 42~ cabinets, granite counters, tiled backsplash, SS double ovens, gas cooktop w/downdraft, S by S fridge, b/I microwave and disposal. The owner~s suite has 2 closets, tray ceiling, en-suite bath with double sink vanity and jetted tub. 3rd bedroom on top floor has its own balcony while the adjoining bath also has a jetted tub. Loft on top floor features vaulted ceiling, skylight, wet bar and access to the stone-paved patio with views of downtown. Bonus features include large storage clst on ground lvl, full size stacked laundry and work station on 2nd flr and rear courtyard is stone-paved for maintenance-free living. Home is within 3 blocks of Metro rail and bus, recreation center/pool/fields, shops, and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 EUCLID STREET NW have any available units?
709 EUCLID STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 EUCLID STREET NW have?
Some of 709 EUCLID STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 EUCLID STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
709 EUCLID STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 EUCLID STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 709 EUCLID STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 709 EUCLID STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 709 EUCLID STREET NW offers parking.
Does 709 EUCLID STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 EUCLID STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 EUCLID STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 709 EUCLID STREET NW has a pool.
Does 709 EUCLID STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 709 EUCLID STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 709 EUCLID STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 EUCLID STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

