709 EUCLID STREET NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

3 lvl townhouse in the heart of it all. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, loft w/wet bar, rooftop patio and garage parking for an oversized vehicle. Crown molding throughout entire ground lvl, hardwood flooring in living rm, stairs, and halls while dining rm, kitchen and all baths have stone/ceramic tile flooring. Gourmet kitchen upgrades include 42~ cabinets, granite counters, tiled backsplash, SS double ovens, gas cooktop w/downdraft, S by S fridge, b/I microwave and disposal. The owner~s suite has 2 closets, tray ceiling, en-suite bath with double sink vanity and jetted tub. 3rd bedroom on top floor has its own balcony while the adjoining bath also has a jetted tub. Loft on top floor features vaulted ceiling, skylight, wet bar and access to the stone-paved patio with views of downtown. Bonus features include large storage clst on ground lvl, full size stacked laundry and work station on 2nd flr and rear courtyard is stone-paved for maintenance-free living. Home is within 3 blocks of Metro rail and bus, recreation center/pool/fields, shops, and restaurants!