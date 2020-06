Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Rent special $1300.00 for the 1st month only for qualified renter. Good credit required. Walk 5 minutes to the Petworth metro. Top floor 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with lots of natural light in secure building with new hardwood floors, new kitchen and large walk in closet. Great inner city living minutes from downtown D.C and walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Close to Howard University, Catholic University and Trinity College as well as Hospitals. No pets