All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 706 Longfellow St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
706 Longfellow St NW
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

706 Longfellow St NW

706 Longfellow Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

706 Longfellow Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NEW PRICE PRICED TO RENT!!!

Located in Brightwood Park within a short commute from the Fort Totten Metro stop is this spectacular 4 bedroom 2 bath townhome. The home is just steps away from Kennedy ST where you have Anxo Cidery and Tasting room and Taqueria D.F. not to mention several other restaurants and nightlife at your fingertips! The E4 bus stop is walking distance with access to Fort Totten Metro as well as Friendship Heights. In addition you have the 70, 79 62 and 63 bus lines just a few blocks away!

Property Highlights:
- 4 BR
- 2 bath
- Off street parking for 2 cars
- Washer and dryer
- Finished basement
- Bedroom in basement with en-suite and own entrance
- Hardwood floors in basement with recessed lights
- Gas cooking
- Black Kitchen appliances
- Deck off kitchen
- Spacious front porch
- Sunroom room/ Breakfast area off dining room
- Separate dining area
- Spacious living room
- High ceilings
- ceiling Fans in living and dining room
- 3 bedrooms upstairs with one bedroom having bonus room
- Great closet space throughout home
- Ceiling fans in two bedroom
- Vaulted ceiling in one bedroom
- All bedrooms good size
- Central AC
- Forced heat
- Pets ok with $400 Deposit and $50 pet rent
- Tenant pays for utilities

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5274171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Longfellow St NW have any available units?
706 Longfellow St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Longfellow St NW have?
Some of 706 Longfellow St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Longfellow St NW currently offering any rent specials?
706 Longfellow St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Longfellow St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Longfellow St NW is pet friendly.
Does 706 Longfellow St NW offer parking?
Yes, 706 Longfellow St NW offers parking.
Does 706 Longfellow St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Longfellow St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Longfellow St NW have a pool?
No, 706 Longfellow St NW does not have a pool.
Does 706 Longfellow St NW have accessible units?
No, 706 Longfellow St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Longfellow St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Longfellow St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University