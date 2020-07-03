706 Longfellow St NW

Amenities

NEW PRICE PRICED TO RENT!!!



Located in Brightwood Park within a short commute from the Fort Totten Metro stop is this spectacular 4 bedroom 2 bath townhome. The home is just steps away from Kennedy ST where you have Anxo Cidery and Tasting room and Taqueria D.F. not to mention several other restaurants and nightlife at your fingertips! The E4 bus stop is walking distance with access to Fort Totten Metro as well as Friendship Heights. In addition you have the 70, 79 62 and 63 bus lines just a few blocks away!



Property Highlights:

- 4 BR

- 2 bath

- Off street parking for 2 cars

- Washer and dryer

- Finished basement

- Bedroom in basement with en-suite and own entrance

- Hardwood floors in basement with recessed lights

- Gas cooking

- Black Kitchen appliances

- Deck off kitchen

- Spacious front porch

- Sunroom room/ Breakfast area off dining room

- Separate dining area

- Spacious living room

- High ceilings

- ceiling Fans in living and dining room

- 3 bedrooms upstairs with one bedroom having bonus room

- Great closet space throughout home

- Ceiling fans in two bedroom

- Vaulted ceiling in one bedroom

- All bedrooms good size

- Central AC

- Forced heat

- Pets ok with $400 Deposit and $50 pet rent

- Tenant pays for utilities



AVAILABLE NOW!!



(RLNE5274171)