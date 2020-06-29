All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 704 Fern Place NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
704 Fern Place NW
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

704 Fern Place NW

704 Fern Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Takoma
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

704 Fern Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
704 Fern Place NW Available 02/11/20 Bright and Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Takoma! - Located just a ten-minute walk to Takoma metro, this three-bedroom bungalow offers a gorgeous living space with a fantastic outdoor area! With gleaming hardwood flooring, the perfect mix of modern renovations and original charm, and three levels of living space, this could be your perfect nest!

This spacious home has everything you need. The adorable front yard with large front porch leads into an open first-floor living area with a decorative fireplace and spacious dining room, complete with large windows provide plenty of light and gleaming hardwood floors that continue throughout. Continue to the kitchen which boasts gorgeous granite countertops and subway tiling, stainless steel appliances (including gas range) and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs features three sizeable bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs in the basement, youll enjoy a spacious finished basement, your own laundry room and plenty of storage space. Don't miss the screened-in back porch and large fenced in yard, perfect for outdoor living and entertaining.

The Takoma DC location has a real neighborhood feeling to it with tons of green space! This is a perfect area to come home to and escape the hustle and bustle of DC. There are plenty of shops and great restaurants nearby in Takoma Park, Silver Spring, and along Georgia Avenue. Grab a glass of wine at Girl and the Vine, or tacos at Cielo Rojo. Shopping is a breeze in Silver Spring with big-box favorites and plenty of dining options! Getting around town is convenient with the Takoma metro a 10-minute walk and several bus lines running along Georgia Ave.

Security deposit equal to one months rent due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas as well as a flat fee of $150/month for water. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5448465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Fern Place NW have any available units?
704 Fern Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Fern Place NW have?
Some of 704 Fern Place NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Fern Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
704 Fern Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Fern Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 704 Fern Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 704 Fern Place NW offer parking?
No, 704 Fern Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 704 Fern Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Fern Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Fern Place NW have a pool?
No, 704 Fern Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 704 Fern Place NW have accessible units?
No, 704 Fern Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Fern Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Fern Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Benning Woods Apts
4040 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University