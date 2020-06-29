Amenities

704 Fern Place NW Available 02/11/20 Bright and Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Takoma! - Located just a ten-minute walk to Takoma metro, this three-bedroom bungalow offers a gorgeous living space with a fantastic outdoor area! With gleaming hardwood flooring, the perfect mix of modern renovations and original charm, and three levels of living space, this could be your perfect nest!



This spacious home has everything you need. The adorable front yard with large front porch leads into an open first-floor living area with a decorative fireplace and spacious dining room, complete with large windows provide plenty of light and gleaming hardwood floors that continue throughout. Continue to the kitchen which boasts gorgeous granite countertops and subway tiling, stainless steel appliances (including gas range) and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs features three sizeable bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs in the basement, youll enjoy a spacious finished basement, your own laundry room and plenty of storage space. Don't miss the screened-in back porch and large fenced in yard, perfect for outdoor living and entertaining.



The Takoma DC location has a real neighborhood feeling to it with tons of green space! This is a perfect area to come home to and escape the hustle and bustle of DC. There are plenty of shops and great restaurants nearby in Takoma Park, Silver Spring, and along Georgia Avenue. Grab a glass of wine at Girl and the Vine, or tacos at Cielo Rojo. Shopping is a breeze in Silver Spring with big-box favorites and plenty of dining options! Getting around town is convenient with the Takoma metro a 10-minute walk and several bus lines running along Georgia Ave.



Security deposit equal to one months rent due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas as well as a flat fee of $150/month for water. Sorry, no pets!



(RLNE5448465)