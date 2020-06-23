All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 701 Lamont St. NW 58.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
701 Lamont St. NW 58
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

701 Lamont St. NW 58

701 Lamont St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

701 Lamont St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lamont Street Lofts #58 - Property Id: 96867

Stunning, fully-loaded luxury duplex penthouse loft in former lightbulb factory all inclusive except electric bill. Two levels of unobstructed views, 11 ft ceilings, wall-to-wall windows, and private roof deck. Hot tub, fireplace, and newly renovated bathroom. Impress your guests! Parking with dedicated electric/hybrid car charger in garage under-building available for additional fee. Make appt to fall in love!

Steps from Call Your Mother deli, Midlands beer-garden, coffee shops, and boutique fitness studios. Mins to TWO Metro stations!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96867
Property Id 96867

(RLNE4674381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Lamont St. NW 58 have any available units?
701 Lamont St. NW 58 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Lamont St. NW 58 have?
Some of 701 Lamont St. NW 58's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Lamont St. NW 58 currently offering any rent specials?
701 Lamont St. NW 58 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Lamont St. NW 58 pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Lamont St. NW 58 is pet friendly.
Does 701 Lamont St. NW 58 offer parking?
Yes, 701 Lamont St. NW 58 offers parking.
Does 701 Lamont St. NW 58 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Lamont St. NW 58 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Lamont St. NW 58 have a pool?
No, 701 Lamont St. NW 58 does not have a pool.
Does 701 Lamont St. NW 58 have accessible units?
No, 701 Lamont St. NW 58 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Lamont St. NW 58 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Lamont St. NW 58 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University