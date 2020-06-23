701 Lamont St. NW 58

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning, fully-loaded luxury duplex penthouse loft in former lightbulb factory all inclusive except electric bill. Two levels of unobstructed views, 11 ft ceilings, wall-to-wall windows, and private roof deck. Hot tub, fireplace, and newly renovated bathroom. Impress your guests! Parking with dedicated electric/hybrid car charger in garage under-building available for additional fee. Make appt to fall in love!



Steps from Call Your Mother deli, Midlands beer-garden, coffee shops, and boutique fitness studios. Mins to TWO Metro stations!

