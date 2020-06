Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious and sunny two-story apartment in a recently built rowhouse just off H Street. 1200 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Short walk to Whole Foods, Union Station, and the H Street farmers market. $2900 per month, including electricity, water, and gas (about $200 per month). Open house on Saturday and Sunday (June 8-9) from 12-4pm.