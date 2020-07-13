700 7th St SW, Washington, DC 20024

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool

Welcome to The Wharf- DC's Favorite Place to be! This lovely condominium is across the street from The Wharf, which is about as good as it gets. It is a full service condominium with Concierge, Swimming Pool, Fitness room and on site Management. The unit is a lovely 1 bedroom apartment with new floors, an updated kitchen and bathroom, great storage and overall, this is a very large apartment. The large balcony has a southern view of The Wharf, the Monument and the Fireworks at Christmas and July 4th.