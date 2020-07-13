All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024
Last updated July 23 2020 at 8:22 AM

700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024

700 7th St SW · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

700 7th St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
Welcome to The Wharf- DC's Favorite Place to be! This lovely condominium is across the street from The Wharf, which is about as good as it gets. It is a full service condominium with Concierge, Swimming Pool, Fitness room and on site Management. The unit is a lovely 1 bedroom apartment with new floors, an updated kitchen and bathroom, great storage and overall, this is a very large apartment. The large balcony has a southern view of The Wharf, the Monument and the Fireworks at Christmas and July 4th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 have any available units?
700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 have?
Some of 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 currently offering any rent specials?
700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 pet-friendly?
No, 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 offer parking?
Yes, 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 offers parking.
Does 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 have a pool?
Yes, 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 has a pool.
Does 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 have accessible units?
No, 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 700 7th St SW Washington, DC 20024?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWashington 2 Bedroom Apartments
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Apartments
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity