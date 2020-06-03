7 S STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets yoga

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities yoga

Welcome home to this lovely, newly remodeled (2019) 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom English basement apartment, located in the highly desirable Shaw neighborhood of DC. Featuring cooking stove, private entry, and generously sized bedrooms. Designer finishes and appointments throughout the entire property to include brand new tile floor throughout, new washer & dryer, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, and custom walk-in closets. Property is equipped with an ADT security system. A stones throw from Red Hen, Tyber Creek Wine Bar, Crisp, Yoga District, Boundary Stone, Bocio Pizzaria. Short distance to Shaw/U Street Corridor. Short distance to the US Capitol, downtown DC, Logan Circle, H Street, Union Market, and Union Station.10 min to the Shaw/Howard U metro station + NOMA New York Ave metro Available for move-in March 15th.