Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

7 S STREET NW

7 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
yoga
Welcome home to this lovely, newly remodeled (2019) 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom English basement apartment, located in the highly desirable Shaw neighborhood of DC. Featuring cooking stove, private entry, and generously sized bedrooms. Designer finishes and appointments throughout the entire property to include brand new tile floor throughout, new washer & dryer, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, and custom walk-in closets. Property is equipped with an ADT security system. A stones throw from Red Hen, Tyber Creek Wine Bar, Crisp, Yoga District, Boundary Stone, Bocio Pizzaria. Short distance to Shaw/U Street Corridor. Short distance to the US Capitol, downtown DC, Logan Circle, H Street, Union Market, and Union Station.10 min to the Shaw/Howard U metro station + NOMA New York Ave metro Available for move-in March 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 S STREET NW have any available units?
7 S STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 S STREET NW have?
Some of 7 S STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 S STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
7 S STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 S STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 7 S STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 7 S STREET NW offer parking?
No, 7 S STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 7 S STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 S STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 S STREET NW have a pool?
No, 7 S STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 7 S STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 7 S STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7 S STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 S STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

