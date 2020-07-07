6923 MAPLE ST NW

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY June 20th 12 pm-3pm ! You will love this stunning renovated bungalow in the heart of the Takoma Park neighborhood! Located just steps from shopping, cafes, and downtown events, you can enjoy all the charm and character this neighborhood has to offer. This fully renovated and updated home offers 2180 square feet of modern elegance. Wide front porch for enjoying those summer evenings. Screened rear porch for entertaining and relaxing. Stunning hardwood floors throughout the home. Open floor plan shows off the modern and elegant kitchen and makes hosting a breeze. 2 main level bedrooms with ceiling fans and tons of closet and storage space. Beautiful ceramic tile work in both bathrooms. Professionally Managed by Kettler Properties. As a tenant here, you will have access to all the amenities of the Willow and Maple Building next door, which include a rooftop club room, gym and recreation area available to rent.Perfect for commuters, just a short walk to the Takoma Metro station. Schedule your showing today!