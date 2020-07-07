All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 6923 MAPLE ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
6923 MAPLE ST NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:05 AM

6923 MAPLE ST NW

6923 Maple Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Takoma
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6923 Maple Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY June 20th 12 pm-3pm ! You will love this stunning renovated bungalow in the heart of the Takoma Park neighborhood! Located just steps from shopping, cafes, and downtown events, you can enjoy all the charm and character this neighborhood has to offer. This fully renovated and updated home offers 2180 square feet of modern elegance. Wide front porch for enjoying those summer evenings. Screened rear porch for entertaining and relaxing. Stunning hardwood floors throughout the home. Open floor plan shows off the modern and elegant kitchen and makes hosting a breeze. 2 main level bedrooms with ceiling fans and tons of closet and storage space. Beautiful ceramic tile work in both bathrooms. Professionally Managed by Kettler Properties. As a tenant here, you will have access to all the amenities of the Willow and Maple Building next door, which include a rooftop club room, gym and recreation area available to rent.Perfect for commuters, just a short walk to the Takoma Metro station. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6923 MAPLE ST NW have any available units?
6923 MAPLE ST NW has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6923 MAPLE ST NW have?
Some of 6923 MAPLE ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6923 MAPLE ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
6923 MAPLE ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6923 MAPLE ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 6923 MAPLE ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6923 MAPLE ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 6923 MAPLE ST NW offers parking.
Does 6923 MAPLE ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6923 MAPLE ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6923 MAPLE ST NW have a pool?
No, 6923 MAPLE ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 6923 MAPLE ST NW have accessible units?
No, 6923 MAPLE ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6923 MAPLE ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6923 MAPLE ST NW has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6923 MAPLE ST NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity