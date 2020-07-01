6829 Piney Branch Road NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Spacious Single Family Home with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, and Large Basement, and lots of Storage! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B7gF9MfwSpk



Property Address: 6829 Piney Branch Rd NW, Washington DC 20012

Neighborhood: Takoma

Market Rent: $2,700 for a 16 Month Lease, $2,850 for a 12 Month Lease

Tenant Responsible For: Water, Electric, Gas, Internet/Cable

Square Footage: 1,632 Square Feet

Pets: No Pets

Parking: Street Parking

Available: November, 2019



Fantastic 4BR/2BA single family home with full finished basement. A large front porch welcomes you to the main level of the home which features a spacious living room, formal dining area, kitchen with rear entry access, and 2 storage areas. The upper level boasts 4 light-filled bedrooms, and a full bath. The full basement is perfect for entertaining. Out back is a large yard ideal for enjoying the weather year-round.



Bedrooms: Four Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms

Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Patio spaces

Application Fee: $65 per applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822



(RLNE5276795)