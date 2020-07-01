All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

6829 Piney Branch Road NW

6829 Piney Branch Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6829 Piney Branch Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious Single Family Home with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, and Large Basement, and lots of Storage! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B7gF9MfwSpk

Property Address: 6829 Piney Branch Rd NW, Washington DC 20012
Neighborhood: Takoma
Market Rent: $2,700 for a 16 Month Lease, $2,850 for a 12 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible For: Water, Electric, Gas, Internet/Cable
Square Footage: 1,632 Square Feet
Pets: No Pets
Parking: Street Parking
Available: November, 2019

Fantastic 4BR/2BA single family home with full finished basement. A large front porch welcomes you to the main level of the home which features a spacious living room, formal dining area, kitchen with rear entry access, and 2 storage areas. The upper level boasts 4 light-filled bedrooms, and a full bath. The full basement is perfect for entertaining. Out back is a large yard ideal for enjoying the weather year-round.

Bedrooms: Four Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms
Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer
Amenities: Hardwood floors, Patio spaces
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822

(RLNE5276795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 Piney Branch Road NW have any available units?
6829 Piney Branch Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 Piney Branch Road NW have?
Some of 6829 Piney Branch Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 Piney Branch Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
6829 Piney Branch Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 Piney Branch Road NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6829 Piney Branch Road NW is pet friendly.
Does 6829 Piney Branch Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 6829 Piney Branch Road NW offers parking.
Does 6829 Piney Branch Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6829 Piney Branch Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 Piney Branch Road NW have a pool?
No, 6829 Piney Branch Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 6829 Piney Branch Road NW have accessible units?
No, 6829 Piney Branch Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 Piney Branch Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6829 Piney Branch Road NW has units with dishwashers.

