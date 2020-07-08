All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

68 Randolph Pl NW

68 Randolph Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

68 Randolph Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
68 Randolph Pl NW Available 07/08/20 Beautifully Renovated in Bloomingdale! Parking Included! - Victorian details mix with modern touches in this recently renovated house in Bloomingdale! New hardwood floors in the living and dining room are complimented by original mantels. The updated kitchen opens to a manicured yard with parking for two cars. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms and a bonus room that's perfect for a guest room/study. The custom full bath features a stunning floating tub. A half bath on the main floor and a storage basement (with laundry and another half bath) complete this amazing home.

Bloomingdale is one of the best neighborhoods in town. The blossoming restaurant scene gets national coverage and includes favorites like Red Hen, Pub & The People, and Boundary Stone. Big Bear Cafe is the go-to spot for caffeine and casual meals. Bus lines run along North Capitol Street, as well as Rhode Island and Florida Avenues for easy commutes. Additionally, both the Shaw-Howard and NoMA-Gallaudet Metro Stations are nearby.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, and $75/month flat fee for water. Pets welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE4096001)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Randolph Pl NW have any available units?
68 Randolph Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Randolph Pl NW have?
Some of 68 Randolph Pl NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Randolph Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
68 Randolph Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Randolph Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Randolph Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 68 Randolph Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 68 Randolph Pl NW offers parking.
Does 68 Randolph Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Randolph Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Randolph Pl NW have a pool?
No, 68 Randolph Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 68 Randolph Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 68 Randolph Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Randolph Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Randolph Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.

