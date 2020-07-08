Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

68 Randolph Pl NW Available 07/08/20 Beautifully Renovated in Bloomingdale! Parking Included! - Victorian details mix with modern touches in this recently renovated house in Bloomingdale! New hardwood floors in the living and dining room are complimented by original mantels. The updated kitchen opens to a manicured yard with parking for two cars. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms and a bonus room that's perfect for a guest room/study. The custom full bath features a stunning floating tub. A half bath on the main floor and a storage basement (with laundry and another half bath) complete this amazing home.



Bloomingdale is one of the best neighborhoods in town. The blossoming restaurant scene gets national coverage and includes favorites like Red Hen, Pub & The People, and Boundary Stone. Big Bear Cafe is the go-to spot for caffeine and casual meals. Bus lines run along North Capitol Street, as well as Rhode Island and Florida Avenues for easy commutes. Additionally, both the Shaw-Howard and NoMA-Gallaudet Metro Stations are nearby.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, and $75/month flat fee for water. Pets welcome!



