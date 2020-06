Amenities

JUST REDUCED. 3 bedroom Colonial on the hill. Living room with fireplace, dining room, large eat in kitchen with new countertops, 1/2 bath and porch on 1st floor. Wood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths on 2nd. Large tiled family room and full bath on lower level. Interior Just painted. 1 car garage and driveway for 2 cars. No pets. No smokers. Available Now.