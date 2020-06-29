Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

661 Morris Pl NE ($2650) is a recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bath within two blocks of the bustling H St with all its amenities ranging from its free trolley to Union Station to several restaurants and bars to enjoy a night out.



Upon entry you notice a the abundance of sunlight bathing the unit, a massive living area to entertain loved ones, full sized washer and dryer for your convenience, hardwood floors, and a classic fireplace and much more.



Thank you for your interest. To inquire schedule a showing, or pre-apply please call, text or email Brandon at 954-600-8169 or brandon@dadueksdeveloplments.com



VIRTUAL TOUR LINK:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=czwaAZUAicP



VIDEO WALK THROUGH LINK:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJL9a2DaQiA&t=37s