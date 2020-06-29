All apartments in Washington
661 Morris Pl Ne

661 Morris Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

661 Morris Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
661 Morris Pl NE ($2650) is a recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bath within two blocks of the bustling H St with all its amenities ranging from its free trolley to Union Station to several restaurants and bars to enjoy a night out.

Upon entry you notice a the abundance of sunlight bathing the unit, a massive living area to entertain loved ones, full sized washer and dryer for your convenience, hardwood floors, and a classic fireplace and much more.

Thank you for your interest. To inquire schedule a showing, or pre-apply please call, text or email Brandon at 954-600-8169 or brandon@dadueksdeveloplments.com

VIRTUAL TOUR LINK:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=czwaAZUAicP

VIDEO WALK THROUGH LINK:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJL9a2DaQiA&t=37s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Morris Pl Ne have any available units?
661 Morris Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 661 Morris Pl Ne have?
Some of 661 Morris Pl Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 Morris Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
661 Morris Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Morris Pl Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 661 Morris Pl Ne is pet friendly.
Does 661 Morris Pl Ne offer parking?
No, 661 Morris Pl Ne does not offer parking.
Does 661 Morris Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 661 Morris Pl Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Morris Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 661 Morris Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 661 Morris Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 661 Morris Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Morris Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 Morris Pl Ne has units with dishwashers.

