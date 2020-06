Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Cozy 2 Bedroom Basement Apartment located in the heart of NOMA. Just a few short blocks from the H Street corridor, Union Market, Whole Foods, Harris Teeter and Gallaudet University, this is City Living at it's best. Walk to Noma and Union Station Metro Stations within minutes or hop on the trolley cars. Close to downtown DC, shopping and more. HCV Welcome. Come and see your new rental!